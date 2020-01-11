Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach charged in pedestrian death

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - The former women's basketball coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has been charged in connection with an accident that killed an elderly pedestrian.
Durham police said 67-year-old Sylvia Hatchell was charged Friday with misdemeanor death by vehicle and unsafe movement violation.
Police said 89-year-old Betty Colby was hit by a vehicle in a parking lot on Monday, causing her to fall backward and hit her head on the pavement.
Colby died Wednesday. Investigators also said that neither speed nor impairment were factors in the accident.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)