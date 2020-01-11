Early morning crash sends three people to the hospital

A crash in Wilmington early Saturday morning sends three people to the hospital. (Gray)
By Gabrielle Williams | January 11, 2020 at 5:02 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 5:02 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash in Wilmington early Saturday morning sends three people to the hospital.

According to a tweet from the Wilmington Police Department, it happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

The crash caused the 2600-block of Market Street to close.

About 45 minutes later, WPD tweets that it’s all clear.

According to police, three people were sent to the hospital as a result.

No word on their conditions or what caused the crash.

