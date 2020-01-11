Early morning crash sends three people to the hospital

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A crash in Wilmington early Saturday morning sends three people to the hospital.
According to a tweet from the Wilmington Police Department, it happened at around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The crash caused the 2600-block of Market Street to close.
About 45 minutes later, WPD tweets that it’s all clear.
According to police, three people were sent to the hospital as a result.
No word on their conditions or what caused the crash.
