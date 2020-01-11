Bitty and Beau’s opens coffee shop in PPD

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - PPD has partnered with Bitty and Beau’s s Coffee to help provide more opportunities to workers with disabilities.
The coffee shop hires people with intellectual disabilities and introduces them to the business world.
Bitty & Beau’s now has a new location within PPD and the groups say the partnership will help spread the message of inclusion.
In any type of building, people are working in their offices and cubes. We’re a 12 floor building in Wilmington and for folks to be able to come down to a common place and be part of an organization that is diverse and inclusive and allow our employees to bring their diversity of thought and discussion ideas around PPD, that’s whats just going to make this a great thing for us." Ron Garrow, chief human resource officer said.
Both companies say they hope this partnership will encourage others to help decrease the unemployment rate of those with disabilities.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.