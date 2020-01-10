Wilmington teen competes on Food Network show

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington teen is going head to head with other talented young bakers on Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship.
If you tuned in to the show’s premier on Monday night, you got to see 14-year-old Wilmington native Graysen Pinder prepare a mango cake that earned her a spot in the next round of the competition.
Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman host the show and put the skills of twelve new talented young bakers to the test. Over the course of ten weeks, the kid bakers, ranging in age from 10 to 13, work through several confectionery challenges. The one who ultimately rises to the top will earn $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine and the title of Kids Baking Champion.
You can catch Graysen on Monday, January 13 at 9 p.m. on the latest episode, "1,2,3 Delicious! where judges challenge the 11 remaining bakers to create Neapolitan desserts featuring chocolate, strawberry and vanilla.
