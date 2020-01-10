Wilmington man entering Coast Guard base in NJ had assault weapon, body armor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was arrested in Cape May, New Jersey on several weapon charges after he tried to bring a machine gun and high capacity magazines on to a military base.
A release from the Cape May Police Department says Dustin A. Peters was stopped by Coast Guard security Thursday for a routine check of his vehicle at the entrance to the US Coast Guard Base TRACEN.
During the check, officials found hollow point ammunition and a handgun in violation of New Jersey statutes. Police were called in and uncovered an illegal assault weapon, numerous high capacity magazines for the weapon, body armor and many rounds of ammunition.
Peters told investigators he came to the base to attend a graduation ceremony.
Members of the Cape May County Prosecutors Office and the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were notified and responded to the base due to the types of weapons found and that the incident occurred at a military base.
Peters faces charges of unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault firearm, possession of prohibited weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition, and ten counts of possession of High capacity ammunition magazines.
