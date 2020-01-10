4 teens arrested in armed robbery of Leland gas station

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Four teenagers have been arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a Leland gas station earlier this week.
According to Leland police, two suspects, armed with guns and wearing masks, went into the Buy & Go on Ploof Road around 12:15 a.m Jan. 6. They approached the clerk and demanded money.
Police say the pair ran away from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
On Friday, Leland police announced that Dillon Andrew Stout, 18, of Leland, a 15-year-old of Leland, a 16-year-old of Leland, and a 17-year-old of Wilmington were charged in connection with the crime.
Stout was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid & abet the commission of a robbery with a dangerous weapon, and felony accessory after the fact. He was booked into the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
The 15- and 17-year-olds were each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The 16-year-old was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous.
The three juvenile suspects were taken into custody under judge-issued secure custody orders and booked into the New Hanover County Juvenile Detention Facility.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.