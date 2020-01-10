SQUAT CHALLENGE: News anchor, personal trainer pair up to take on YMCA

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - WECT’s Frances Weller and personal trainer LaMaine Williams are at it again. The two have paired up for another squat challenge. This time, they are taking on the YMCA.
“I feel a responsibility to find fun ways to keep my city active,” Williams says.
Williams, voted Wilmington’s best personal trainer for 10 years by Encore readers, says the motivation behind the challenge is to get people exercising again after the holidays. Many people take a hiatus from the gym in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Lori Campbell, the YMCA’s Healthy Living Engagement Coordinator, says the challenge is in line with what they promote every day.
“We at the YMCA are all about community and we know how much support means on our fitness journeys,” Campbell says. “This is a great way to get people to crank up the motivation for a healthy new year.”
Williams and Weller started the squat challenge four years ago. Last year, students at Blair Elementary squashed the competition with hundreds of students participating in the challenge.
This year’s challenge runs from midnight Thursday, January 9, until midnight Friday, January 10. The goal is to do as many squats in a 24 hour period as possible. Anyone can join the event by clicking here.
Participants are encouraged to post squat videos to social media showing their squats for either #nirfamilyYMCA or #francesandlamaine.
