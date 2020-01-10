Boil advisory issued for some in Ogden area following water main break

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA has issued a boil advisory after a broken water main near the intersection of Military Cutoff Road and Market Street was fixed Friday morning.
At approximately 8 a.m., a contractor working for the N.C. Department of Transportation struck and broke an 8-inch water main. CFPUA crews were able to install a bypass before 10 a.m. to return water service to the area.
The break temporarily caused periods of low water pressure for some customers in the Ogden area.
CFPUA issued a precautionary boil water advisory for all of Middle Sound Loop Road and for 7000 to 7300 Market Street.
Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.
When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.
Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.
Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.
