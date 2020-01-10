New Hanover Co. K-9 Unit holding fundraiser at Jungle Rapids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Here’s your chance to have some fun while at the same time helping out our four-legged friends in law enforcement.
The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit will be holding a fundraiser Sunday, Jan. 12, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Jungle Rapids.
Proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward hosting the U.S. Police Canine Association National Field Trials in New Hanover County in September.
Tickets are $12 plus tax and include two activities (you can choose from go-karts, miniature golf, laser tag, climbing wall, spinzone, skytower or the kids jungle) and a $4 arcade card.
Be sure to let the employees at Jungle Rapids know you are with the sheriff’s office fundraiser when purchasing your tickets.
Jungle Rapids will donate $5 for each ticket sold.
