N.C. insurance officials warn of Medicare phone scam

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey is warning Medicare recipients to be on alert for a possible phone scam.
In the last few days, the N.C. Department of Insurance has received reports of phone calls with caller ID listed as “Senior Center” but the number is unavailable.
The callers say they are conducting a Medicare survey and are asking for personal information from the potential victim or asking if they have received their new Medicare card for 2020.
“If someone is calling, claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your social security number or bank information, hang up, it’s a scam,” said Causey. “First, Medicare won’t call you. Second, Medicare will never ask for your social security number or bank information,” he added.
If someone is threatening to cancel your benefits if you don’t give up information or money, report it to the Department’s Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program or SHIIP or the N.C. Senior Medicare Patrol at 1-855-408-1212.
