Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SHERIFF INDICTED-SC
New charges against SC sheriff including pocketing overtime
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A suspended South Carolina sheriff facing federal charges now faces charges in state court too. A grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood on 10 counts Thursday. Prosecutors say he used on-the-clock deputies to convert a barn at his home into an opulent man cave, pocketed overtime meant for his deputies and altered a travel receipt to a Nevada conference to get the county to pay for his wife's trip too. Underwood is awaiting federal trial on civil rights charges. Federal authorities say he created a false police report to justify jailing a man who had done nothing wrong.
ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-STEYER
Steyer is 6th candidate to qualify for next week's debate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Billionaire Tom Steyer has qualified for next week's Democratic presidential debate in Iowa. He'll be on stage alongside Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Steyer qualified by hitting polling requirements in South Carolina and Nevada, two of the early voting states. He said while campaigning in New Hampshire on Thursday that his campaign has momentum. A new Fox News poll conducted in South Carolina put Steyer at 15%, and another Fox News poll in Nevada put him at 12%. In previous early state and national polls, Steyer has mostly been in the low to mid-single digits.
VIRTUAL HEALTH CARE
Employees on SC health plan now can get virtual urgent care
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Employees and others on the state health plan in South Carolina can now get free urgent care visits online. The Medical University of South Carolina is offering the benefit. People needing medical care for things like colds, stomach viruses and other minor ailments can go to www.musc.care or call 843-261-5940 and arrange a visit with a doctor or nurse practitioner. The university says they can either discuss their health online through video chat or on the phone and the service works 24 hours a day. The benefit is available for all 550,000 people who use the South Carolina Public Employee Benefit Authority.
PRE-KINDERGARTEN EXPANSION
South Carolina governor wants to expand pre-K statewide
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Gov. Henry McMaster wants to expand full-day pre-kindergarten for low-income 4-year-olds to every school district across South Carolina. McMaster told The Post and Courier of Charleston that he is putting $53 million into the budget proposal he will release next week for the expansion. The money would allow 17 districts currently without a full-day 4K program to expand. Those include some of South Carolina's largest districts including Beaufort, Charleston, Greenville and Richland District 2. The governor says making sure children are ready for school is critical to improve education and let the state's economic boom continue. Lawmakers largely supported McMaster's proposal.
SCHOOL-GUNS
Man accused of leaving guns in bag after workout at school
LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man exercising at a South Carolina high school has been arrested after he had two guns inside a bag he left behind after he worked out. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon says a student found the bag and saw the guns Tuesday in a parking lot at Lexington High School and reported it to an administrator. Koon said in a statement that 48-year-old Brent Wilson Skinner is charged with carrying weapons on school grounds. He turned himself in Thursday and was awaiting a bond hearing. Court records did not indicate whether he had a lawyer.
SOLDIER DEATH-SOUTH CAROLINA
US Army: Soldier, 19, found dead at South Carolina base
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Army officials in South Carolina confirm a 19-year-old soldier from Minnesota has been found dead at Fort Jackson. A base spokesperson says the Army National Guard soldier was found unresponsive at a field location Wednesday morning. The soldier’s unit took life saving measures while contacting emergency medical services but he couldn't be saved. The man was pronounced dead at a hospital. The Minnesota National Guard identifies the soldier as Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, a native of Owatonna, Minnesota, who enlisted in the Guard in September. An investigation into the cause of death is being conducted.