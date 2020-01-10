Habitual felon sentenced to prison on drug charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to at least six years in prison after a two-day trial for drug charges.
A New Hanover County jury found Othello York guilty of:
- possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin
- possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine
- possession of drug paraphernalia
After the guilty verdicts, York pleaded guilty to obtaining the status of being a habitual felon and was sentenced to six to eight years in prison.
According to the District Attorney’s office, Wilmington police officers were called to 3817 Ashley Circle to serve an outstanding warrant on York for unrelated misdemeanor charges.
Officers found 38 individually wrapped bindles of heroin and 45 individually wrapped bags of cocaine in York’s pocket.
Equipment used for manufacturing and distributing of narcotics was found in the residence after a search warrant was executed.
York has previous convictions for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, and
trafficking in opium or heroin.
