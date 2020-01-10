First Alert Forecast: mild, unsettled pattern begins

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday to you! In this forecast period, a strong high pressure ridge will orchestrate a warm and stormy weather pattern for the eastern two thirds of the United States. In the coming days, you will likely see reports of flooding in the Midwest and severe thunderstorms in the Deep South.
We here in the Cape Fear Region ought to stay a little east of the corridor of heaviest rain and fiercest storms, but we will monitor the situation closely, just in case. What we can categorically tell you is to expect weather conditions far more reminiscent of spring than the heart of winter, like...
...bouts of sea fog - which tend to be common in MARCH.
...daily high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s which is average for APRIL.
...daily opportunities for a passing shower or thundershower as becomes typical in MAY.
...many nightly low temperatures no lower than the lower and middle 60s - average for JUNE.
Some inklings of a cooler pattern develop late in or after your seven to ten-day forecast window so, if you are a winter weather fan, please know the season is far from over! Keep tabs on your long-range forecast details like your seven-day planner for Wilmington right here. Or, go to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App!
