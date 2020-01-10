CFPUA online, phone payment systems temporarily unavailable starting Friday evening

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - CFPUA customers will not be able to make bill payments online and through the Interactive Voice Response system while technicians complete software upgrades this weekend.
According to a press release from the company, the temporary outage is scheduled from 7 p.m. Friday, January 10, through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 12.
Customers who pay their bills via credit card AutoPay or checking account AutoDraft will not be affected. The CFPUA website, www.CFPUA.org, will remain online during the system upgrade.
If you have questions about bill payments, please contact our Customer Service department at 910-332-6550.
