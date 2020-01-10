Carolina Beach man accused of sex crimes with minor

Joseph Nance (Source: Carolina Beach Police Department)
By WECT Staff | January 10, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated January 10 at 11:57 AM

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man has been accused of multiple sex offenses involving a minor.

Joseph Nance, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with:

  • statutory rape of a child more than 4 years but less than 6 years older than the victim
  • statutory sex offense of a child more than 4 years but less than 6 years older than the victim
  • 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child

According to the Carolina Beach Police Department, the charges stem from incidents which allegedly took place between Aug. 15 and Dec 18, 2019, and involve a 13-year-old girl.

Police executed a search warrant of Nance’s residence on Dec. 23.

He was booked under a $150,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.

