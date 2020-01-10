Carolina Beach man accused of sex crimes with minor

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - A Carolina Beach man has been accused of multiple sex offenses involving a minor.
Joseph Nance, 18, was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with:
- statutory rape of a child more than 4 years but less than 6 years older than the victim
- statutory sex offense of a child more than 4 years but less than 6 years older than the victim
- 2 counts of indecent liberties with a child
According to the Carolina Beach Police Department, the charges stem from incidents which allegedly took place between Aug. 15 and Dec 18, 2019, and involve a 13-year-old girl.
Police executed a search warrant of Nance’s residence on Dec. 23.
He was booked under a $150,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in court Friday.
