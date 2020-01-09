Whiteville police arrest armed robbery suspect after ‘suspicious person’ call

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville police say a ‘suspicious person’ call led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a string of crimes.
According to Lt. Andre Jackson of the Whiteville Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Warrior Trail on Jan. 8 for a report of a suspicious person and found Joseph Lee Murphy hiding in the area.
Murphy matched the description of the suspect given and the investigation revealed that Murphy allegedly committed additional robberies within the city.
He was charged with two counts each of armed robbery and attempted armed robbery.
No other details about the alleged crimes were provided.
Murphy was booked into the Columbus County Jail under a $750,000 bond.
The Whiteville Police Department is encouraging citizens to report suspected illegal activity to the department’s TIPS line at (910) 642-5111.
