Vassell, No. 10 Florida State beat Wake Forest 78-68

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Devin Vassell scored 17 points and No. 10 Florida State pulled away in the final 10 minutes to beat Wake Forest 78-68.
M.J. Walker scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half for the Seminoles.
They trailed early in the second half before going ahead for good on RaiQuan Gray’s 3-pointer at the 14:04 mark.
Florida State has won seven straight and 14 of 15 games.
Brandon Childress scored 20 points to lead the Demon Deacons. They played without injured starter Chaundee Brown.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)