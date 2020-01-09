UNCW’s Danny Reynolds selected in MLS Super Draft

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seattle Sounders drafted UNCW defender Danny Reynolds with the ninth pick in the second round (35th overall) of the 2020 Major League Soccer Super Draft on Thursday.
“I am honored to be selected by Seattle Sounders FC,” Reynolds said in a UNCW release. “I can’t wait to get to work and I am just grateful they decided to place their faith in me and now, I need to repay them.”
Reynolds, the 2019 CAA Defensive Player of the Year, scored three goals with five assists in 16 games for the Seahawks this season.
Reynolds become the third UNCW men’s soccer player selected in the MLS Draft. Colin Bonner was picked by FC Dallas in 2016 and Daniel Roberts was selected in 2012.
The third and fourth rounds of the MLS SuperDraft will take place via conference call on Monday, Jan. 13.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.