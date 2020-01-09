Speeding suspect accused of fleeing from trooper runs out gas during chase

Demetrius Sherell Rayshan Gamble (Source: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | January 9, 2020 at 10:38 AM EST - Updated January 9 at 10:49 AM

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man who fled from a state trooper after being pulled over in Bladen County ran out of gas during the pursuit.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Trooper Jason Weissinger clocked a car traveling at 102 miles per hour on NC-87 near Hwy. 20 just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Trooper Weissinger pulled the car over but as he approached the vehicle, the car sped away.

After a short chase, the car ran out of gas and the driver, Demetrius Sherell Rayshan Gamble, was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, Trooper Weissinger reportedly found a backpack containing approximately 298 grams of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The sheriff’s office then responded to the scene.

Gamble, 25, has been charged with:

  • Felony Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
  • Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell and Deliver Marijuana
  • Driving While License Revoked
  • Failure to Wear Seat Belt
  • Speeding 102 MPH in a 55 MPH zone
  • Reckless Driving to Endanger
  • Fleeing to Elude Arrest

