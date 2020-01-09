Red Cross offers chance to win Super Bowl tickets in exchange for blood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re willing to roll up your sleeves and give a little blood, you could win tickets to the Super Bowl. The American Red Cross has teamed up with the NFL to address the critical need for blood donations. The NFL is giving up two Super Bowl tickets as incentive for people to donate.
“You get two tickets to the Super Bowl, you get tickets to the official tailgate, you get airfare at a hotel at an oceanfront resort and a $500 gift card,” says James Jarvis, Executive Director of the Cape Fear Chapter of the American Red Cross.
The Cape Fear Chapter is hosting a blood drive this Friday, January 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 1102 S. 16th St.
Anyone who donates blood before January 19 will be eligible to win two tickets to the big game.
