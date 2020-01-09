Port City Rip the Runway to raise money for scholarship that honors the life of a longtime educator

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington’s well-known DJ, Brandon “Bigg B” Hickman honored the life of his late mother with a scholarship in her name.
Each year, the fashion show Hickman organizes with this wife, Suprena, Port City Rip the Runway, supports the Lillie Ann Heggins Scholarship Fund.
Heggins spent decades working as an educator.
This year’s event is at 6 p.m., Sat., Jan 11 at CFCC Union Station on 502 North Front Street. For tickets, click here.
Hickman, Program Director and On-Air Personality at Coast 97.3, said in the past that his mother’s death caused him to sink into a depression.
“We began Port City Rip the Runway in 2011 after the death of my mother Lillie Ann Heggins,” Hickman said. “My wife saw me entering into a depression after my mother’s death so we decided to honor her and her vision to help educate youth and send them to school. She was an educator for over 40 years.”
This year’s theme is a Winter Mardi Gras.
New this year, the event will be more inclusive, with models and participants who have visual and hearing impairments, as well as language barriers.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.