NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group approves RFP exploring hospital’s future

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Regional Medical Center Partnership Advisory Group approved the request for proposal Thursday to be sent to more than two dozen medical institutions.
The step is a major milestone for the 21 person group tasked with exploring the hospital’s future options.
The RFP includes ten goals and objectives that tie to the mission, values and strategic plan of NHRMC as well as the mission and strategic plan of New Hanover County. Respondents will be asked to describe how their proposed partnership will impact these goals so the Partnership Advisory Group and community can weigh the benefits and risks of each option.
The document will be sent to possible hospital buyers or partners on Monday for them to respond to by March 16.
Atrium, Duke, Novant and UNC healthcare already reached out to the Partnership Advisory Group about the future of the hospital. The group plans to reach out to other medical facilities including the Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic and Wake Med.
