N.C. Zoo welcomes baby southern white rhino

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo is starting off the new year with an adorable new addition.
Officials have announced the birth of a third southern white rhino in just under two years at the zoo.
The female calf, who is the child of mother Kit and father Stormy, was born on Jan. 5.
The calf will be named at a later date and weighs approximately 100 pounds.
“This is a great moment and testament to the dedication of our zoo staff,” Zoo Director Pat Simmons said. “These successful births are because of a lot of hard work and collaboration among our entire animal care staff.”
Zookeepers expect the new calf to gain 100 pounds a month in the first year. She could weigh between 3,500 to 5,500 pounds when she is fully grown.
The zoo’s herd now consists of nine rhinos: male Stormy; females Linda, Kit, Natalie, Abby, and Olivia; and calves Nandi and Bonnie and the new female calf.
“Grassland keepers are thrilled at yet another addition to our herd,” Tuttle said. “It’s a great gift to usher in the New Year and the new decade here at the North Carolina Zoo."
