Name of 19-year-old soldier who died after Fort Jackson training released

FORT JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - The name of a Minnesota Army National Guard soldier who died after training at Fort Jackson has been released.
Pvt. Connor J. McGurran, 19, was found unresponsive after a training exercise on Wednesday morning, officials said Thursday.
He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, despite the efforts of cadre, EMS and hospital staff, according to Fort Jackson officials.
Officials said on Wednesday that the soldier was found unresponsive “during morning wake up.”
“The tragic loss of any soldier, one of America’s most precious resources, devastates families, friends and teammates," U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. said on Thursday. “We are keeping our fallen comrade’s extended family in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. We continue to provide every comfort and assistance that we can to all involved.”
The soldier’s cause of death is still under investigation.
