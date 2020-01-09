Man wanted in stabbing at Shallotte hotel arrested

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - A man accused of attacking another man with a knife at a Shallotte hotel in November has been arrested.
Jason Howard Brown, 42, was booked in the Brunswick County jail Wednesday on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He also was charged with parole violation.
According to Sgt. John Holman with the Shallotte Police Department, the arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 30 at the Days Inn located at 3670 Express Dr.
An employee was working at the front desk and chatting with her husband at approximately midnight when Brown, who was renting a room at the hotel, allegedly began making derogatory remarks toward her, Holman said.
The husband and Brown then got into an altercation. Brown is accused of pulling out a knife and injuring the husband in both arms before fleeing the scene.
Holman said the stabbing victim was treated for his wounds and released from the hospital that same day.
