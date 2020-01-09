Fishermen identified in deadly NC boat sinking

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Coast Guard has provided more information about a boat sinking that killed one and has left two missing.
Officials say that they received a distress signal Tuesday night from the boat "Papa's Girl" in the Pamlico Sound.
A lifeboat crew from Hatteras Inlet and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded and found two of the four crewmembers.
Family and community members tell us the two that were found are Captain Floyd Gibbs and Benjamin Poe. Both were taken to Sentara Albemarle Hospital in Elizabeth City where Gibbs, who friends call FG, was pronounced dead.
The hospital confirms that Gibbs died, while Poe has since been released.
Family members say the two missing fishermen are Sammy Douglas and Keyron Davis.
Crews continued to search at first light Wednesday for them.
“This is a rough case and as we continue to search, our thoughts are with the families of the mariners,” said Matthew Brooks, search and rescue coordinator for the case. “We’re grateful for the EPIRB that was activated during the case, which enabled us to get resources on-scene as quickly as possible. A properly registered EPIRB is a vital and highly-recommended piece of equipment for mariners to have on their vessels.”
