First Alert Forecast: Thursday: the coolest day for a long time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features a generous supply of sunshine across the Cape Fear Region Thursday. Despite it, temperatures ought to only reach the seasonably cool upper 50s as a northern air mass will stay in-place and resist significant warming. But not for long...
A strong southern ridge of high pressure remains likely to bulge into the Cape Fear Region between Friday and next week and, with it, you can expect humidity and temperatures to turn up! Daytimes will regularly ping the upper 60s and 70s and nights will chill no farther than the 50s and lower 60s.
On the periphery of the summery ridge, frequent snows will paste the Mountain West and nasty thunderstorms will rake portions of the Deep South. In the Cape Fear Region, isolated to scattered and mostly non-severe showers will be the most likely mode of precipitation in the coming days.
As always, we invite you to check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember: your WECT Weather App forecast stretched to ten days and is tailored to your location.
