Ashley’s Saniya Rivers named WECT Athlete of the Week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Ashley’s Saniya Rivers is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The junior averaged nearly 20 points-per-game last week in contest against Gleen and North Brunswick High Schools.
Rivers, who is ranked nationally as one of the best players in the class of 2021 is averaging 23.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 5.4 steals per-game this season.
