YWCA expands three programs into Pender County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Three programs to help families will expand into Pender County.
Velva Jenkins, CEO of the YWCA Lower Cape Fear, announced the organization will bring What’s Wrong with Different?, Reach Girls Empowerment Program and the Grandparent Support Network to the county.
What's Wrong with Different? is an anti-bullying program for elementary school-age children that teaches students to understand and appreciate the differences in their classroom and community.
Reach Girls Empowerment provides middle school-age girls an opportunity to build a support network and strengthen their leadership skills.
The Grandparent Support Network is a peer support group for grandparents who provide full-time care for their grandchildren.
Jenkins stepped into her role at the beginning of the month. She said part of her mission as CEO is to better serve all four counties in the YWCA’s Lower Cape Fear region.
