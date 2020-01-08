WPD officer recognized for going above the call of duty

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington City Council recognized Wilmington police officer Eric Lippert at Tuesday night’s meeting.
Officer Lippert responded to a call about a motorcycle crash back in November on Kerr Avenue. The motorcycle operator, Blake Holmes, was severely injured after a driver failed to yield. Holmes ultimately lost his leg as a result of the crash and to make matters worse, the driver that hit him had a suspended license and no insurance.
As Holmes battled to overcome the financial and emotional cost of his injuries, officer Lippert got to work.
The officer was successful in getting materials donated and helped install a wheelchair ramp at Holmes’ home.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.