Wilmington police investigate Wednesday afternoon shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a shooting near the Jervay community Wednesday afternoon.
Linda Thompson, a spokesperson for the police department, said officers received an alert from ShotSpotter — the city’s gunfire detection system — for the 900 block of South Eighth Street just before 4:30 p.m.
Thompson said a subject at the scene was shot at but not injured. That person is not cooperating with police, Thompson added.
There’s no immediate word if anyone was hurt or if any property was damaged.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.