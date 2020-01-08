Wilmington looks to form citizen climate committee

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mayor Bill Saffo wants to invite members of the community to be a part of the city’s policy decisions when it comes to dealing with climate change.
He announced the city will be launching a new citizens climate committee, hopefully in the next few months.
“I think we have to realize that there’s something going on in the environment," Saffo said. “Whether it’s man-made, or it’s natural, whatever the case is, something is happening, and I think we have to do our part to reduce our carbon footprint.”
The city has been working for years to do just that, Saffo said, by replacing street lights with LED models and moving to hybrid or electric vehicles.
However, he said he believes the city could be doing more, and based on the feedback he received during the recent municipal election, he said he thinks citizens agree.
"If we’re going to ask citizens to participate in that, I think that we as an elected body, as a city, should take the lead,” he said.
By 2050, Saffo said the city wants to dramatically decrease their emissions, and to do that, the city may need to begin considering changes in the coming years.
City staff said they plan to have more information and application materials available to those interested in joining the committee in the coming days.
Other City Council business included:
- Postponing action on a rezoning request for three lots on Canal Street
- Postponing action on a rezoning request for a property on Sebrell Avenue
- Approving rezoning requests for 211 White Avenue and 223 Greenville Avenue
- Approving a rezoning request for 5125 & 5127 Oleander Drive
- Approving a rezoning request for 2888 Worth Drive
