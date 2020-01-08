Under Contract: Pending sale of Belvedere Country Club has neighbors nervous over what’s to come

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - As golfers took advantage of the sunny skies and moderate temperatures Wednesday, the outlook for the Belvedere Country Club they played at is a little less clear.
Two years after it last changed hands, the club is under contract once again.
An agent for the Caldwell Banker firm representing the property confirmed a sale of the nearly 179 acre golf course is pending, and is scheduled to close in mid-February.
The firm confirmed the property, which was listed for just $700,000, was on the market for just 10 days. The identity of the potential buyer and the offer price have not been made public at this time.
Pender County property records indicate the land and improvements are valued at more than $1.4 million, though neighbors said the facilities at the course could use improvements.
Given what happened at nearby Topsail Greens as well as Echo Farms to the south, where the courses were sold and the fairways developed into housing, neighbors told WECT they are concerned with what the future holds for the course.
One couple said they and others in the neighborhoods surrounding the course would “fight” any effort to develop the land.
Unlike at Echo Farms and Topsail Greens, there may be restrictive covenants on the land, and county officials say the zoning codes would further restrict what could be built on the land, if developers decided to go that route.
An official from the planning office said the land is zoned “Planned Development,” meaning any development would require a complete master plan, as well as a public hearing in front of the planning commission.
According to the county’s future land use plan, the desire is to keep the space recreational, and to date, the county has not received any submissions regarding the country club.
