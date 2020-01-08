New Hanover County School Board votes to not make calendar changes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -Board members voted to not change the 2020- 2021 school calendar at Tuesday night’s meeting.
A few months ago, the school board proposed plans to start the school year earlier.
The calendar committee wanted to simplify the calendar in several ways: by consolidating the current nine school district calendars in the county down to a proposed six and by creating a calendar that would provide students with a first semester ending before the winter break and a second semester starting in January and ending before Memorial Day.
They postponed making a decision on the calendar until they heard from parents and staff. Of the 5,000 people who were surveyed, 63 percent liked the idea of starting earlier in August and ending the school year before Memorial Day.
Leaders in the tourism industry were concerned about the impact the change would have on the high school age workforce and visitor spending in the month of August, which is the second highest of the year for room occupancy tax collection.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.