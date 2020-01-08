Monitor your energy use and save money with new Duke Energy smart meters

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy is now installing smart meters into homes and businesses in the Cape Fear region.
What’s a smart meter, you may ask?
“A smart meter is different from your traditional meter in that it uses digital technology to transmit your usage data securely back to Duke Energy every day so that we can provide you with daily and hourly usage information to help you make better energy decisions and save money," said Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson with Duke Energy.
Essentially, this changes how your meter is checked. Instead of waiting to see your energy usage when your bill comes once a month, you can check it every day, as often as you’d like. You can see your energy use hour-by-hour to see when you use the most energy which will ultimately allow you to find ways to cut back and save you money each month.
“One thing we’ve learned is that when we give customers more information, it gives them a greater ability to adjust their energy habits and save money," said Brooks. “This is another way that we’re working to give customers that opportunity to better know how they use energy and make changes.”
Before your meter is installed, you will get a letter in the mail notifying you that someone will be by your home in the coming weeks to install a meter. It only takes a few minutes to be installed, but you will not have power during that time and you will likely be asked to turn off certain appliances, as a safety precaution.
Brooks also shared some ways you can reduce your energy use and save money in your home:
- Unplug chargers and appliances when they’re not in use. Even if something isn’t on, when it’s plugged in, it’s still consuming energy.
- Put your thermostat on a low, yet comfortable setting.
- Only run your dishwasher when it’s completely full.
- Turn off the oven a few minutes before it’s done cooking. The oven will remain hot for a little while and continue to cook the food even when it’s off.
- Be sure to replace your air filters once a month, or every three months depending on the one you buy.
- Make sure windows and doors don’t have air-flow when they’re closed. Also, use curtains/blinds for sun-facing windows to help keep the home cool/warm.
“This new meter, over time, will potentially give you more benefits as we roll out potentially new rate options for customers in the future and also just giving them access to their hourly and daily usage information,” said Brooks.
Brooks says they hope to have all of the smart meters, over 130,000, installed to Duke Energy customers in the Cape Fear by January 2021.
“Before we could only provide that information when your bill arrived and by then, it was too late to do anything," said Brooks. "If you can see your usage every day, you can take steps to manage your energy use and lower your bill before your bill arrives in the mail.”
To learn more about the Duke Energy smart meter, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.