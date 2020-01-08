Military expert says Iranian missile attacks might have been an intentional miss

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A former brigadier general in the United States Army says the missile attacks aimed at Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops might have been orchestrated to miss the intended targets.
“The Iranian response might have been an intentional miss with 15 ballistic missiles not harming any U.S. soldiers,” Tony Tata said hours after the attacks. “If this is true, it would allow Iran to save face by insisting internally that they took action.”
Tata, who served as N.C. Secretary of Transportation under Governor Pat McCrory is a staunch supporter of President Trump and believes the U.S. airstrike that killed Iran’s military general Qasem Soleimani was a good move.
“President Trump was right to protect U.S. personnel and property by attacking a valid terrorist target in Iraq to disrupt pending Iranian war plans,” Tata said.
Tata has written several novels, all focused on military life and is a frequent contributor as a military and foreign policy expert on FOX and CNN. He lived at Wrightsville Beach for several years until moving recently to Arlington, Va.
The former Army leader believes that despite the rising tensions of retaliation by Iran, the U.S. has the upper hand.
“We are postured in a position of power to now reach out diplomatically to Iran,” he says.
