Matt Rhule introduced as Carolina Panthers head coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Panthers formally introduced new head coach Matt Rhule during a Wednesday press conference at the team’s indoor practice facility.
The Panthers and Rhule previously agreed to a six-year, $60-million contract that, with incentives, could be worth as much as $70 million.
Rhule takes over a Panthers team that finished 5-11 last season and goes into an offseason with major questions at the quarterback position.
During the press conference Rhule was asked about the uncertainty surrounding the position, and specifically Cam Newton.
“To be quite fair, I haven’t had a chance to talk to Marty (Hurney) and (David) Tepper in terms of long-term vision,” said Rhule at the press conference. “I had a chance to talk to Cam yesterday ... and I loved the way he talked to me. He didn’t want to talk about the past, he wanted to talk about the future.”
Rhule, who has one year of coaching experience in the NFL (Giants in 2012), said he’s eager to get to work and assemble his coaching staff.
“Number one, there are a lot of guys that I know that are interested in coming here,” said Rhule. “And number two, there are a lot of other guys who are interested in what Mr. Tepper and Marty have started here.”
Rhule has spent the last three seasons as head coach of Baylor University, leading the Bears to an 11-win season and appearance in the Sugar Bowl this year.
