Luxury in Leland: Town getting new, upscale apartment complex

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - New luxury apartments, called Waterleaf at Leland, are coming to the booming Brunswick County town.
The 248 apartment units will be built behind the Walmart in the Westgate area. Developers plan to offer studio apartments and units that accommodate up to three bedrooms.
“Housing options with lower maintenance burdens are attractive to many age groups, including young professionals but also including retirees and baby boomers. The wants and needs of these two different population segments are similar and that demand is stimulating the growth in multifamily residential in Leland and elsewhere,” Benjamin Andrea, Leland’s Director of Planning and Inspections said in an email.
Andrea says the demands of the people who live in Leland are what ultimately decides the type of development that comes to the area.
“Leland continues to be an attraction to younger families and young professionals,” Andrea said. “There is a misconception that Leland’s population is predominately retirees; the median age for Leland’s population is about 42 and roughly 27 percent of the population is between 25 and 44. Twenty eight percent are under age 25, and 22 percent are over age 65.”
Andrea says that a diverse housing market means more housing options at different price points.
“As new luxury apartments are built and occupied, it triggers a migration chain within the community that can ease pressure on the supply of existing affordable housing options,” explains Andrea.
