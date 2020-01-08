Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Wrapping up her first year as South Carolina’s lieutenant governor, Pamela Evette says she's energized by the progress she and Gov. Henry McMaster have made as the state's first-ever jointly elected executive team. Thanks to a change in South Carolina's law, their 2018 election was the first in which hopefuls for governor and lieutenant governor could run on a joint ticket. Evette says her presence has doubled the potential footprint of the Governor’s Office in terms of the ability to hold meetings with various entities across the state.