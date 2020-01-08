Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Interpreters in Afghanistan who served alongside U.S. service members during the war are considered traitors by some in their country. As such, they find their lives in danger. To thank them for their service, the U.S. has made 22,500 Special Immigrant Visas available for interpreters since 2014. Thus far, 13,000 of them have been awarded. More than 19,000 interpreters are still waiting, however. They hope to get out of the country before it's too late.