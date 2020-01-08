Girl Scout cookie season begins this weekend

The Girl Scouts have announced new cookie packaging for 2020 and a new lemon cookie in select markets. Returning this year are classics like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties, along with newer varieties like the gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip and the Girl Scout S’mores cookie. This will be the last season that Girl Scouts will be selling Thanks-A-Lot™ cookies, as they will retire after 2020.