Girl Scout cookie season begins this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re just days away from the launch of Girl Scout Cookie season in Coastal North Carolina!
If you’re out and about this Saturday, troops will be set up at several businesses ready to help you get your cookie fix.
The Girl Scouts have announced new cookie packaging for 2020 and a new lemon cookie in select markets. Returning this year are classics like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties, along with newer varieties like the gluten free Caramel Chocolate Chip and the Girl Scout S’mores cookie. This will be the last season that Girl Scouts will be selling Thanks-A-Lot™ cookies, as they will retire after 2020.
There’s three ways to get your hands on a box (or 12).
- Find a cookie booth. If you head to their website, you can search your zip code and see all of the locations you can find a booth.
- Download the app. Looking for cookies on the go? Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for your iOS or Android mobile device.
- Order cookies online. Do you know a Girl Scout? Ask her if you can buy your cookies from her online site using the Digital Cookie® platform, now in its fifth record-breaking year!
Don’t wait too long- cookies are only available until March 1, 2020.
