First Alert Forecast: seasonable Thursday, spring-like temperatures to follow

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! The Wednesday narrative includes sun, fairly seasonable high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and, as a high pressure ridge builds, occasionally emphatic westerly breezes of 5 to 15 mph.
Expect a wintry Wednesday night with classically chilly and possibly frosty 30s for low temperatures but, as that ridge sharpens, a significant warming trend ought to develop soon after. 50s, 60s, and 70s are likely for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, respectively. And overnight lows will perk up, too, to as high as the 60s by the weekend!
High pressure will squash any chance for showers Thursday and begin to move offshore Friday. A developing southerly flow will pump in mild and muggy air through the weekend and into next week. In addition to the warm air, the odds for showers will also rise as a front approaches the area and stalls keeping the chance for showers alive over for the next few days.
