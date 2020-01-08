Serious 2- car crash closes portion of Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A serious collision on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive closed a portion of the road Tuesday night.
Police, EMS and fire were on scene of the two-car crash, according to the Wilmington Police Department. The people inside both cars were taken to the hospital.
No information has been released on what caused the crash.
Police are asking drivers to avoid Carolina Beach Road while crews work the scene.
Northbound and Southbound Lanes could be closed until 9:30 p.m., police say.
