Columbus County store robbed by two armed men

COLUMBUS COUNTY (WECT) - Two armed men robbed a Columbus County convenience store Tuesday night, according to the sheriff’s office.
Shortly before 8 p.m., deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Norris Country Store located at 6088 Swamp Fox Hwy. East.
Employees told deputies that two men brandishing firearms and dressed in all black clothing entered the store and demanded cash.
After employees emptied the contents of the cash register into a bag, the suspect fled the scene on foot.
Approximately $175 was taken from the register.
The incident still is under investigation.
