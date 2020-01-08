Brunswick Medical Center restricts visitor access to avoid spread of flu

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is asking that visitors under 12 avoid their facilities due to widespread flu activity.
The visitor restrictions went into effect Wednesday morning and are in place until further notice. People seeking treatment at the hospital are not subject to the restriction.
People over age 13 experiencing runny nose, sore throat, fever, or cough are not encouraged to visit patients at the medical center.
“The flu virus can be extremely dangerous to people who have compromised immune systems, cancer, kidney disease and other chronic conditions,” said Dr. Eric Eskioglu, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Novant Health. “In order to protect our patients, we are asking members of the public who are 12 years and under or who may be sick with the influenza virus to not visit these facilities at this time.”
The flu restrictions in Brunswick County were announced days after New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced their visitor restrictions.
The latest update from the Department of Health and Human Services shows that 10 people have died from the flu in North Carolina so far this season.
