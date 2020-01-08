Brunswick County parents voice concerns over redistricting process

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Parents had one last chance to voice their thoughts and concerns about redistricting plans Tuesday night and the Brunswick County school board meeting.
There were a few concerns that hadn’t been previously mentioned before; Tuesday night, many parents expressed they felt like the process hadn’t included them as much as it should. There was a survey that went around, but they said that doesn’t fully express how they feel about the process.
“It doesn’t feel like the process has been well thought out as far as what information and what concerns parents have," said Jennifer Watkins, a parent with children at Belville Elementary. "Building those concerns parents have and building those concerns into the process at the front end.”
Watkins said she simply doesn’t believe the board has enough information.
“One of the most important things with redistricting is to make sure you don’t have to do it again three years later," said Watkins. “I don’t feel like we have the information to say one way or another. So to me, the projected enrollment for all of the options is a very important piece of information.”
The school board is expected to vote on a redistricting map during a special meeting on Tuesday, January 14.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.