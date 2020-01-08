Amanda Knox, acquitted in roommate’s murder in Italy, coming to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An American woman who gained international attention as a college student convicted of murder in Italy twelve years ago is coming to Wilmington.
Amanda Knox, who served four years for the murder of her roommate, Meredith Kercher, will be the keynote speaker at the LINC’s 2020 Milestones Dinner at Hotel Ballast February 3.
Knox, who was definitively acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015 is now a public speaker and the author of the New York Times best-selling memoir, Waiting to Be Heard. According to a news release from the LINC’s organization, Knox will shed light on the issues surrounding wrongful conviction.
Knox was a dean’s list student at the University of Washington studying in Italy in 2007 and shared an apartment with Kercher, a fellow exchange student.
Knox had been out with her boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, November 2 when the two returned to find Kercher’s bedroom door locked and blood in the bathroom. Knox and Sollecito were both initially convicted of the murder. A man with a history of burglary, Rudy Guede, was later arrested after police found bloodstained fingerprints on Kercher’s possessions.
Knox’s appearance is part of LINC’s 20th anniversary celebration. The organization works to destigmatize people with a history of incarceration.
For information on tickets and how to attend the LINC's dinner, click here.
