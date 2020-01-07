Wright, High Point host Winthrop

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership this year while High Point has relied on freshmen. For the Eagles, seniors Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team's total scoring, including 47 percent of all Eagles points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Wright, Curtis Holland III and Eric Coleman Jr. have combined to account for 52 percent of High Point's scoring this season.