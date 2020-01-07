Wilmington man heading to prison after accepting plea deal on drug, assault charges

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to more than five years in prison this week after accepting a plea deal on drug and assault charges.
Matthew Newsome, 41, pleaded guilty this week to trafficking in cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and assault on a government official. He was sentenced to 51-80 months in prison.
Wilmington police officers responding to a potential break-in at a residence on S. Eighth Street on the morning of May 29, 2019, found Newsome trying to gain access to the home while carrying a shopping bag.
Officers, who said that Newsome was “sweating profusely and obviously under the influence of an impairing substance,” found 112.03 grams of crack cocaine inside his shopping bag.
As EMS was attempting to strap him onto a stretcher, Newsome became uncooperative and spit on an officer’s face and arms.
A spit hood was placed on Newsome and he was taken to the hospital for treatment.
