Wilmington crews respond to fire at vacant warehouse off S. 17th Street

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Crews with the Wilmington Fire Department were called to a fire at a vacant warehouse Tuesday afternoon.
A tweet from the fire department confirmed the structure fire was reported near 916 South 17th Street just before 3 p.m. Officials later said that crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and it’s under control.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while crews work to put out the fire.
The Wilmington Fire Department said South 17th Street is closed to all traffic between Wright and Dawson streets.
Crews are currently performing air monitoring while investigating what caused the fire.
